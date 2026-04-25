Drone debris fell in Romania during the Russian night attack on the Odesa region

During the massive Russian attack on Ukraine on the night of April 25, drones were spotted near the border with Romania. Wreckage of the drones was found in several places this morning.

This was reported by the Romanian Ministry of Defense.

To intercept drones flying near Romanian airspace, two British Air Force Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets were scrambled from Feteşti Air Base at around 02:00 on a patrol mission.

The planes recorded radar contact with a target 1.5 kilometers from the city of Reni in the Odesa region. The pilots received permission to attack one of the drones, but the Romanian Ministry of Defense did not specify whether they shot down a Russian UAV.

After the attack, drone debris was found in several border towns in Romania. Residents of the city of Galati reported the crash of an object in the Barriera-Traian area. Specialized units of the emergency services and other structures of the Ministry of Internal Affairs were sent to the scene.

According to preliminary data, the fall of the UAV debris damaged an outbuilding and an electrical pole. No injuries were reported.

The Guardian, citing sources in the British Ministry of Defense, writes that British Eurofighter “Typhoon” fighters, although they had permission to attack, did not open fire on the Russian drone because the targets remained in Ukrainian airspace.

On the night of April 25, Russian troops attacked the south of the Odesa region, injuring two people. A cargo ship flying the Panamanian flag was hit. A fire broke out, which was extinguished by the crew.

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