The Russians launched a massive attack on Ukraine — launching 666 drones and missiles. What we know about the consequences (UPD)

On the night of April 25, the Russians launched a combined attack on Ukraine. The occupiers launched 619 strike drones of various types, 29 Kh-101 cruise missiles, 12 “Iskander-M”/S-400 ballistic missiles, 5 “Kalibr” cruise missiles, and one “Iskander-K” cruise missile.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian air defense shot down 580 drones, 26 X-101 cruise missiles, and 4 “Kalibr” cruise missiles. 13 missiles and 36 drones were hit in 23 places, and debris fell in nine more.

What is known about the consequences

The massive attack on Dnipro lasted more than 10 hours. Five people were killed, another 46 were injured (UPD at 15:30). Among the injured were 5 children. 23 people are in hospitals, two of them in serious condition.

In the city, 13 civilian locations, at least 27 residential buildings, two kindergartens, and an outpatient clinic were damaged as a result of the Russian Federationʼs night and morning attacks.

A 55-year-old man was injured in the Nikopol area at night.

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Two people were injured in a drone strike in Kharkiv, including a one-and-a-half-year-old boy. Residential buildings, a gas pipeline, and public transport stops were damaged.

In the Chernihiv region, two people were killed and two more were injured in Nizhyn. In the Horodnyansky community, five people were injured due to drone strikes on the private sector.

In the Odesa region, the invaders attacked the south of the region. Two people were injured. A cargo ship under the Panamanian flag was hit. A fire broke out, which was extinguished by the crew.

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