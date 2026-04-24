Russia sentences two “Azov” prisoners to 18 years in prison. Another has his sentence increased to 29 years

In Russia, the Southern District Military Court of Rostov-on-Don sentenced two Ukrainian prisoners of war to 18 years in a maximum-security colony. Another prisonerʼs sentence was increased to 29 years.

This is reported by the Russian publication "Mediazona" with reference to the prosecutorʼs office of the self-proclaimed "DPR".

The verdict was handed down to 25-year-old artillery platoon gunner Vitaliy Slobodenyuk and 24-year-old howitzer division driver Bohdan Holovanov. They are accused of allegedly “participating in a terrorist group and training for terrorism”.

According to the prosecution, both servicemen joined the “Azov” regiment in 2021, underwent military training, and were captured by Russian forces in 2022.

In addition, the Russian court increased the prison term of another captured "Azov" — 30-year-old Ruslan Kolodyazhny — to 29 years. In 2023, he was sent to prison for 26 years on charges of "murdering two civilians in Mariupol". Now his term has been increased on articles related to terrorism.

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