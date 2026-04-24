Suspect in Iryna Farionʼs murder refuses lawyers — trial postponed

Vyacheslav Zinchenko, who is suspected of the murder of linguist and former MP Iryna Farion, refused to have lawyers, so the trial was postponed to May 1.

This is reported by hromadske.

The suspectʼs mother filed a motion to disqualify two lawyers, and Zinchenko himself supported it.

The daughter of the deceased believes that they are trying to stall for time. According to her, the accused may do the same in the future "so as not to be sentenced for murder".

At the last hearing on April 22, Zinchenko also tried to disrupt the trial and lost consciousness.

The Murder of Irina Farion

On July 19, 2024, former MP of the Verkhovna Rada, linguist Iryna Farion, was murdered in Lviv.

Almost a week later, on July 25, the suspect was detained in Dnipro. He turned out to be 18-year-old Vyacheslav Zinchenko. Screenshots from Google Maps were found on the suspect’s phone, which showed streets connected to Farion. They also found pro-Russian pictures there — with the FSB logo, as well as Nazi symbols and memes about the linguist.

Law enforcement officers found out that back in 2022, Zinchenko joined a group on one of the messengers that spread ideas of violence, cruelty, and also promoted racial, national, and religious intolerance and discrimination. In 2024, he became a member of another group associated with a Russian neo-Nazi organization.

According to the investigation, while in these groups, the suspect allegedly developed a personal dislike for Iryna Farion because of her active position in protecting the Ukrainian language and culture.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.