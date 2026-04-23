In Kyiv, a road near the Verkhovna Rada was named in honor of the deceased Andriy Parubiy

On April 23, the Kyiv City Council supported the naming of a road near the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine in honor of the deceased former speaker of parliament Andriy Parubiy.

This was reported by the press service of the city council.

This is about an unnamed passage between Mariinsky Park and house number 9 on Mykhaila Hrushevskoho Street.

City Council member Maryna Poroshenko explained the decision on the name by saying that "the name of Andriy Parubiy is inextricably linked with the establishment of Ukrainian statehood, the formation of a modern parliamentary tradition, and the consistent protection of Ukraineʼs national interests".

"Andriy Parubiy was one of those politicians who not only created the modern history of the Ukrainian parliament, but also defended the stateʼs strategic course towards freedom, democracy and a European future. [...] Naming a road near the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine after him is a sign of deep respect for his contribution to the struggle for Ukraineʼs independence, the development of parliamentarism and the strengthening of our national stability," the deputy added.

In January, a survey was completed in the Kyiv Digital application regarding the naming of a road in Kyiv in honor of Parubiy. This initiative was supported by 57% of users.

The murder of Andriy Parubiy

Former Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada and MP from the "European Solidarity" party Andriy Parubiy was killed in Lviv on August 30, 2025. The shooting occurred in the Frankivsk district of the city. Parubiy died on the spot from his injuries.

At midnight on September 1, 36 hours after the murder, law enforcement officials announced that they had detained a suspect in the murder in the Khmelnytskyi region. He turned out to be 52-year-old Lviv resident Mykhailo Stselnikov.

On September 2, the court sent Stselnikov to two months of arrest without bail. Mykhailo himself confessed to the murder in a conversation with journalists. Commenting on the motives for the murder, Stselnikov stated that it was “his personal revenge on the Ukrainian authorities”.

There was information in the media that he committed this murder on the orders of the Russian special services, who in return promised the man to return the body of his son who died in the war. Stselnikov denied this information.

Later, he was charged with another crime — high treason. According to the investigation, Mykhailo Stselnikov was recruited by the Russian special services more than a year ago. Since then, he has been receiving tasks and reporting to the enemy on their completion — among them was the murder of Parubiy.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.