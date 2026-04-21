Russians attacked Kherson and Kharkiv and Kirovohrad regions in the middle of the day. One person was killed and injured

The Russian army attacked Kherson on April 21. The Kharkiv and Kirovohrad regions were also under attack.

Babel has collected the main points about the consequences of the Russian strikes.

In Kherson, a 54-year-old man died as a result of Russian strikes. A 52-year-old woman was also injured and is in hospital.

In the Kharkiv region, a woman was injured in a Russian attack in Bohodukhiv. Houses and an outbuilding were also damaged.

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As a result of the strike in the Kirovohrad region, a fire broke out at one of the facilities near Kropyvnytskyi. It was extinguished.

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On the night of April 21, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with two “Iskander-M” ballistic missiles and 143 strike drones. Ukrainian air defenses neutralized one Russian missile and 116 drones.

Another 22 UAVs were hit in 17 places, and debris fell in seven locations. Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk region, and Slovyansk (Donetsk region) were hit.

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