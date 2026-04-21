The Russians launched two “Iskanders” and 143 drones into Ukraine overnight. 15 people, including children, were injured in Sumy

On the night of April 21, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with two “Iskander-M” ballistic missiles and 143 attack drones.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian air defense neutralized one Russian missile and 116 drones. Another 22 UAVs were hit in 17 places, and debris fell in seven locations.

In particular, Sumy was under massive attack — Russian drones targeted a residential area and a hospital. It is known that 15 people were injured, including three children. These are girls aged 13, 15, and 17.

As a result of the strikes in the city, high-rise buildings were damaged and approximately ten civilian cars were burned.

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Russians attacked two districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region — Nikopolsky and Synelnykivsky — almost ten times overnight. Drone strikes, artillery, and aerial bombardment injured four people, including boys aged 16 and 18.

The enemy also hit Slovyansk in the Donetsk region twice during the night with high-explosive aircraft bombs — three residents were injured. An educational institution in the city was destroyed.

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