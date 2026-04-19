A man was shooting a starting pistol on the street in Chernihiv — he was detained

On the afternoon of April 19, a man began shooting into the air from a starting pistol on a street in Chernihiv. He has already been detained.

This was reported by the press service of the Chernihiv region police.

As law enforcement officers determined, two men with signs of alcohol intoxication were walking down the street, and one of them fired several shots into the air. No one was injured.

Police detained a 23-year-old offender, seized a weapon. A case was opened under the article about hooliganism, the man is being charged with suspicion. The motives of the perpetrator are being established.

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On the eve of Kyiv in the Holosiivsky district of Kyiv, a man opened fire on passersby, then barricaded himself in a supermarket and took visitors hostage. Six people were killed and 14 others were injured during the attack. Law enforcement officers are investigating the terrorist attack.

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