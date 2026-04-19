The Navy attacked a drone production plant in Taganrog with “Neptunes”

On the night of April 19, the Ukrainian Navy struck the “Atlant Aero” enterprise in Taganrog (Russia) with “Neptune” missiles.

The Navy and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine report this.

The “Atlant Aero” plant produces “Molniya”-type strike and reconnaissance drones: it designs, manufactures, and tests them. It also produces components for the Orion drone, which can carry up to 250 kg of payload: guided aerial bombs, missiles, photography systems, etc. The last time Ukraine attacked the plant was on the night of January 13.

In addition, Ukrainian military forces in occupied Zaporizhzhia struck ammunition depots, and in the Donetsk region, they struck fuel tanks and logistics depots.