Ukrainian military hits drone factory in Taganrog with missiles

On January 13, units of the Defense Forces attacked the “Atlant Aero” enterprise in the city of Taganrog (Rostov region, Russia) and a number of Russian targets in the temporarily occupied territories.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

A factory in Taganrog was hit by Ukrainian-made missiles. Explosions were heard and a fire broke out near the production buildings.

“Atlant Aero” carries out a full cycle of design, manufacturing, and testing of Molniya-type strike and reconnaissance UAVs, as well as components for “Orion” drones.

The scale of the damage from the strike is still being determined. However, the General Staff has already noted that an attack on this facility will reduce the Russiansʼ drone production capabilities and weaken their ability to strike civilian targets in Ukraine.

Also that night, the Ukrainian military attacked a number of Russian targets in the occupied territories.

These are the Tor and Tunguska anti-aircraft missile systems, the “Prima” radar station, and the concentration point of Russian troops in the occupied Zaporizhzhia region, as well as an ammunition depot, a concentration point of the occupiers near Makiivka in the Donetsk region, and the enemy Tor air defense system in Sonyachne.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.