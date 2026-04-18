Russians hit a bus in the Dnipropetrovsk region and attacked a fire station in the Sumy region. Main points about the attacks

On April 18, the Russian army struck a bus in the Dnipropetrovsk region. A fire department in the Sumy region was also under attack.

Babel has collected the main points about the consequences of the Russian strikes.

In the Nikopol area, the Russian army used a drone to hit a minibus. The attack injured four people, including a 14-year-old boy. At the same time, Russian troops hit a truck, injuring a man.

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Russian troops attacked a fire station in the Sumy region , damaging the building and a fire tanker. Four people were injured in the attacks in the Sumy region in a day.

Near Bilozerka (Kherson region), the Russians used a drone to attack a man riding a moped. He is in hospital in serious condition. The Russians also struck Kherson several times during the day: men aged 55, 70 and 86 were injured, and in the evening the drone hit a high-rise building.

In the Kharkiv region, a meat processing plant in Bohodukhiv was hit. Cars were damaged in Zolochiv due to the strikes. The Russians launched a missile strike on Kharkiv, causing a fire.

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On the night of April 17, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 219 “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, “Italmas” and other types of drones. 28 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 17 locations, and nine were shot down, including in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions.

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