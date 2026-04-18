Russians attacked Ukraine with 219 UAVs. How many were shot down by air defenses

On the night of April 17, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 219 attack UAVs of the “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, “Italmas” types, and drones of other types.

This is reported by the Air Force.

The drones flew from the following directions: Shatalovo, Bryansk, Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russia, Chauda — temporarily occupied Crimea. About 150 drones were "Shahed"-type.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and UAV units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The air defense neutralized 190 Russian UAVs in the north, south, and east of the country. 28 strike UAVs were hit in 17 locations, and downed UAVs fell in nine locations.

A 40-year-old woman was injured in the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, and residential buildings, a garage, and dry grass caught fire there. The fires have already been extinguished.

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In the Donetsk region, two people were injured in a Russian strike in Kramatorsk. In addition, rescuers freed three residents from blocked apartments. Residential buildings were damaged.

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