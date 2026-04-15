“Midas” case. Court extends arrest of the ex-Minister Herman Halushchenko

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has extended the arrest of former Minister of Energy and Justice Herman Halushchenko, who is suspected of involvement in the "Midas" case of embezzlement of funds at “Energoatom”.
This is reported by Suspilne.
Halushchenko will be in custody until June 12. The amount of bail has not changed — UAH 200 million.
Prosecutors requested an arrest because they believe there are risks: the suspect could go into hiding, influence witnesses, distort evidence, or commit new crimes.
Halushchenkoʼs lawyers deny this. They say the investigation is dragging out the case and working inefficiently, and the accusations are unfounded. Halushchenko himself said that there is no real evidence in the case — only duplicates of documents from other volumes.
What is known about the “Midas” case?
According to NABU, the participants in the scheme forced “Energoatom” counterparties to pay kickbacks in order to avoid blocking payments for services provided and products supplied or being deprived of supplier status. In addition to Mindich and Zukerman, the following are involved in the case:
- former advisor to the Minister of Energy Ihor Myronyuk (“Rocket”);
- Executive Director for Physical Protection and Security of JSC NNEGC “Energoatom” Dmytro Basov (“Tenor”);
- four “employees” of the back office for money laundering: Ihor Fursenko (“Rioshyk”), Lesya Ustymenko and Lyudmila Zorina.
The NABU recordings also show the Minister of Energy, who at the time was Herman Halushchenko. NABU claims that the participants in the scheme transferred money to former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov, who was suspected of illicit enrichment and sent to detention for two months.
For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.