“Midas” case. Court extends arrest of the ex-Minister Herman Halushchenko

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has extended the arrest of former Minister of Energy and Justice Herman Halushchenko, who is suspected of involvement in the "Midas" case of embezzlement of funds at “Energoatom”.

This is reported by Suspilne.

Halushchenko will be in custody until June 12. The amount of bail has not changed — UAH 200 million.

Prosecutors requested an arrest because they believe there are risks: the suspect could go into hiding, influence witnesses, distort evidence, or commit new crimes.

Halushchenkoʼs lawyers deny this. They say the investigation is dragging out the case and working inefficiently, and the accusations are unfounded. Halushchenko himself said that there is no real evidence in the case — only duplicates of documents from other volumes.