SBU in absentia reported suspicions against the Russian command responsible for the attack on the “Factor-Druk” publishing house in Kharkiv

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has in absentia reported suspicions against Russian generals and a vice admiral who were responsible for the missile strike on the “Factor-Druk” publishing house in Kharkiv on May 23, 2024.

This was reported by the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine and Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko.

According to the investigation, the Russians struck the largest printing company in Ukraine “Factor-Druk” with three S-300 guided missiles. The company printed up to 50 million books, 100 million magazines, and 300 million newspapers each year.

The attack killed seven people and injured more than 20 others. Nine of them were employees of the company.

The strikes also damaged production and storage facilities and printing equipment. At the same time, the Russian army destroyed dozens of educational books.

The security service has established that the decision to strike the printing company was made by Colonel General Alexei Kim, the first deputy commander of the joint group of forces of the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine.

Colonel Serhiy Monetov provided data on the facility, Lieutenant General Andrey Tsyganov gave the order to launch missiles from the Belgorod region, and Vice Admiral Alexander Peshkov coordinated the attack. The missiles were launched by Russian servicemen from the 3rd Special Tactical Missile Group.

SBU in absentia charged four defendants with suspicion under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war, which caused the death of people).

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