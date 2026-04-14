There was a blackout at the Zaporizhzhia NPP — power has already been restored (UPD)

The Zaporizhzhia NPP experienced its 13th blackout since the start of the full-scale war — on the morning of April 14, it lost power from both external power lines for an hour and a half. At that time, the plant was supported by 19 backup diesel generators.

This was reported by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and “Energoatom".

Currently, the ZNPP is connected to the reserve power transmission line "Ferrosplavna-1". The main line — "Dniprovska" — has been disconnected since March 24.

The IAEA is negotiating with Ukraine and Russia to secure a local ceasefire necessary for repairs.

What is known about the occupation of the Zaporizhzhia NPP?

The Russians occupied the Zaporizhzhia NPP in early March 2022 and have been operating under their control since then. An IAEA mission has been at the station since September 2022. Ukraine insists on the withdrawal of the Russian occupiers from the station. Russia refuses to create a demilitarized zone at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

The Zaporizhzhia NPP has repeatedly lost external power supply due to hostilities near the plant. In such cases, it switched to backup diesel generators. The longest was the tenth blackout, which occurred due to Russian shelling and lasted a month — from September 23 to October 23, 2025.

The issue of the Zaporizhzhia NPP remains among the key ones in the trilateral negotiations between Ukraine, the United States and Russia. In January, Politico, citing sources, wrote that Russia proposed during the negotiations to share the electricity from the Zaporizhzhia NPP between Ukraine and the Russian Federation.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has already stated that such an idea looks unrealistic. Instead, he proposed that the Zaporizhzhia NPP be operated by Ukraine and the United States.

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