Britney Spears has entered rehab. A few weeks ago she was arrested for drunk & drug driving

Singer Britney Spears has checked into a drug rehabilitation center. She was arrested a month ago on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

Spearsʼ representative confirmed this in a comment to The Associated Press.

On March 5, California police officers received a report of a BMW driving rapidly and erratically on a freeway in Ventura County near the Los Angeles County border.

Spears, who lives in the area, underwent a series of field sobriety tests before being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs. She was taken to the county jail and released a few hours later.

On March 23, investigators referred the case to the Ventura County District Attorneyʼs Office, which must decide whether to charge the singer before a hearing on May 4. At the time, Spearsʼ representative called her actions "completely unacceptable" and noted that this could be "the first step towards long-needed change in Britneyʼs life".

Spears is one of the most popular female singers, having sold over 150 million records worldwide. Since her debut in 1999, her catalog includes nine studio albums.

In 2006-2007, after her divorce from husband Kevin Federline, Britney Spears lost custody of her children. For some time she was treated for drug addiction and was a patient in psychiatric hospitals. In 2008, when Britney was in the hospital, guardians were appointed to her — they were her father James Spears and lawyer Andrew Wallet. They gained control over her life and finances.

Britney Spears tried to get rid of her guardianship through the court. In June 2021, she first spoke in public, where she accused her father of forcing her to give concerts and take psychotropic drugs. The court initially denied the singerʼs release from guardianship, but on August 13, 2021, James Spears decided to give up guardianship, and on September 30, the court took custody of him.

In 2023, Spears published a memoir titled "The Woman in Me", in which she talked about the trauma she experienced and how she emerged from her fatherʼs many years of care.

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