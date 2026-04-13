During the Easter ceasefire, Russia violated the ceasefire more than 10 500 times

Since the announcement of the Easter ceasefire, the Ukrainian military has recorded 10 721 ceasefire violations by Russian troops.

This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The ceasefire was in effect from 4:00 PM on April 11 until the end of the day on April 12. During this time, there were no missile, air strikes, or kamikaze drone strikes (such as the “Shahed”/“Gerbera”).

At the same time, the Russians did not stop fighting at the front: they carried out 1 567 artillery strikes, conducted 119 assaults, and struck 9 035 times with kamikaze drones (of which: “Italmas”, “Lancet”, “Molniya” types — 2 205; FPV drones — 6 830).

Sumy and Kharkiv regions, in particular, were under attack: the Russians attacked an ambulance, as well as the village of Zolochiv.

And on the night of April 13, the Russian army launched 98 drones over Ukraine, and air defense neutralized 87 of them.

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