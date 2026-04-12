Despite the ceasefire, the Russians attacked Sumy and Kharkiv regions. What is known about the strikes

On the night and day of April 12, the Russians continued their attacks on Ukraine, despite a ceasefire that was supposed to take effect at 4:00 PM yesterday.

The Russians struck a drone in the village of Zolochiv, Bohodukhivsky district (Kharkiv region). The drone exploded, causing a fire in a grocery store. A man and a woman were injured.

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And at night, the Russians hit an ambulance in the Sumy region, injuring three medics.

The General Staff reported that after 4:00 PM yesterday and until midnight, there were already 1 723 cases of ceasefire violations. And by 7:00 AM, their number had increased to 2 299.

The Kremlin said the ceasefire would last from 4:00 PM on April 11 until the end of April 12, and rejected the proposal to extend it beyond Easter.

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