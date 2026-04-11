The US Department of Defense has signed a record contract for the supply of Patriot missiles. They are investing almost $5 billion

The Pentagon and defense company Lockheed Martin have signed a $4.7 billion contract for accelerated production of PAC-3 interceptor missiles for Patriot air defense systems.

This was reported by The Wall Street Journal, citing a company statement.

The deal is an extension of a framework contract announced in January. It will allow the company to increase deliveries of PAC-3 missiles, which are actively used by the US and its allies against Iranian missiles and drones.

The company plans to produce up to two thousand such missiles annually by 2030. The PAC-3 for Patriot systems is the most effective means of countering ballistic missiles.

Ukraine needs missiles for Patriot

PAC-3 is a modern interceptor of the Patriot air defense system, which is designed not only to shoot down a target, but also to destroy it with a direct hit.

It differs from older versions in that it does not explode next to the target, but crashes into it at high speed. With such a strike, the energy is enough to destroy the warhead. The main purpose of these missiles is ballistics. Ukraine is currently in critical need of these missiles.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that in a few days of war in the Middle East, countries used more than 800 PAC-3 missiles. Ukraine has never had so many missiles at one time. Because of this, Zelensky proposed a “quiet” exchange with countries in the region — to receive missiles for Patriot in exchange for interceptor drones.

On April 3, following his visit to the Middle East, the president announced that he had agreed with some partners to supply Ukraine with PAC-3 Patriot missiles. All that remained was to obtain the consent of the United States. On April 10, Zelensky said that Ukraine had recently received a new batch of Patriot missiles.

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