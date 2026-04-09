Bloomberg: If Orban loses the election, Fico may abandon anti-European course

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico may abandon anti-European rhetoric if Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban loses the parliamentary elections.

Bloomberg reports this, citing sources.

According to the interlocutors, without Orbanʼs political support, it will be more difficult for Fico to stick to the old course, because Slovakia is largely dependent on financial assistance from the European Union, and Ficoʼs own position is not as strong as that of the Hungarian leader.

Fico supports Orban on issues that are causing difficulties in the EU. In particular, blocking the €90 billion aid package for Ukraine. In addition, the Slovak prime minister recently stated that he could "take over" from Hungary.

The agencyʼs interlocutors say that Fico usually acts pragmatically when it comes to the countryʼs economic interests. Therefore, he is unlikely to escalate relations with the EU without Budapestʼs support.

At the same time, the article notes that in the event of political changes in Hungary, Russia may focus more actively on Slovakia, trying to influence its policies and elections. In such a situation, Fico will likely try to balance between criticizing the EU and preserving the benefits of membership.

Parliamentary elections in Hungary will begin on April 12. Opinion polls and analystsʼ forecasts indicate that Orban may lose power for the first time in 16 years.

Prime Minister Orban is known for his pro-Russian views and blocking Ukraineʼs membership in the EU. On January 23, Orban declared that Hungary "will not let" Ukraine into the EU for another 100 years.

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