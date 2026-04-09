Russians launched over a hundred drones over Ukraine overnight. How many were shot down by air defenses

On the night of April 9, the Russians launched 119 strike drones over Ukraine, almost 70 of them Shaheds. Ukrainian air defenses shot down 99 targets.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

16 drones were hit in 11 places, and debris fell in four more. The consequences in Zaporizhzhia and Sumy regions are known.

In the village of Balabyne (Zaporizhzhia district), one person was killed and four were injured. Several private houses were destroyed.

In the Sumy region on the evening of April 8, the occupiers used an FPV drone to strike the Stetskivskyi starostat of the Sumy community. Two civilian cars were damaged, one was completely burned down. The owner of one of the cars was injured.