Ukrainian drones attacked an oil terminal in Crimea and a number of Russian facilities in the occupied territories

On the night of April 8, Ukrainian drones hit an oil terminal in Feodosia, which is in temporarily occupied Crimea.

This was reported by the commander of the UAV Forces, Robert Brovdi ("Madyar").

The Feodosia marine oil terminal is the main point through which fuel is delivered by sea to Crimea and occupied southern Ukraine. Footage of a massive fire following the attack is being posted online.

Also, at night, Ukrainian drones attacked Russian “Buk” and “Tor-M2” air defense systems, the rare “Zoopark” radar station, drone and MTZ warehouses, and a drone pre-flight training point in the occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

The day before, Ukrainian troops attacked another Russian oil terminal, Sheskharis, in Novorossiysk, Krasnodar Territory.

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