Ukrainian military attacked the Russian oil terminal “Ust-Luga Oil”

On the night of April 7, Ukrainian military aircraft struck the Ust-Luga Oil oil terminal in the Leningrad Region of Russia.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The strikes damaged three tanks of the Transneft-Baltic subsidiary, after which oil products caught fire. This facility is an important element of Russiaʼs oil product exports. The funds from its operation go to the Russian army.

The damaged RVSP-20000 tanks with a volume of 20 000 m³ are a typical design used for long-term storage of oil, petroleum products, and other flammable liquids.

The General Staff also reported on the results of the attack of April 5, 2026. It is known that damage was caused to Russian oil transportation and oil refining infrastructure facilities.

During the attacks on the Lukoil enterprise, elements of the primary crude oil processing plants involved in the production of petroleum bitumen were damaged.

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