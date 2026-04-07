Russians destroyed the historic Donets-Zakharzhevsky estate in the Kharkiv region and hit another bus in the Dnipropetrovsk region

On April 7, the Russian army destroyed the historic Donets-Zakharzhevsky estate in the Kharkiv region and struck a bus in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Babel has compiled the main facts about the consequences of the strikes.

In Velyky Burluk (Kharkiv region), a Russian attack destroyed a 19th-century architectural monument, the Donets-Zakharzhevsky estate. Its construction was completed around 1835.

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As a result of the strikes in the Korabelny district of Kherson, a shop, a pharmacy and apartments in high-rise buildings were damaged. Four people died and seven more were injured. In the region, Stepanivka suffered from shelling — the Russian military dropped three anti-aircraft guns. A school building, a hospital and surrounding buildings were damaged. Four people were injured, including a 14-year-old boy.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, the number of dead and injured has increased to four due to the morning attack on a bus in Nikopol.

Later, the Russians hit another bus in the Nikopol region. A woman and four men were injured in the attack.

On the night of April 7 and in the morning, the Russians launched 110 strike drones into Ukraine, almost 70 of them “Shaheds”. Ukrainian air defenses shot down 110 targets. 26 drones fell in 17 places, and debris fell in 13 more.

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