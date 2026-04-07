Russians launched 110 strike drones over Ukraine overnight. A minibus was attacked in Nikopol, there are casualties (UPD)

On the night of April 7, the Russians launched 110 strike drones over Ukraine, almost 70 of them Shaheds. Ukrainian air defenses shot down 110 targets.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

26 drones fell in 17 places, and debris fell in another 13.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, an 11-year-old boy died in the Pokrovska community of the Synelnykivsky district. Two women (31 and 61 years old) and a 33-year-old man were injured and hospitalized in moderate condition. In the Pavlohrad area, two men, 52 and 66 years old, were hospitalized with moderate injuries.

UPD at 10:35 AM: Russians used a drone to hit a bus in Nikopol (Dnipropetrovsk region), killing three people and injuring 15 others.

1 4





Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

At the time of the attack, the bus was approaching a stop in the city center. Rescuers and medics are working at the scene of the attack. Seven people were rescued and unblocked.