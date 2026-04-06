CNN: Mediating countries developed a plan for a 45-day ceasefire in Iran — Trump did not support it

The US President Donald Trump did not support the 45-day ceasefire plan in Iran developed by the mediator countries.

This was told to CNN by a source familiar with the plan.

Axios previously reported, citing sources, that the US and Iran were discussing the possibility of a 45-day ceasefire. The talks are being conducted through mediators from Pakistan, Egypt and Turkey, as well as through an exchange of messages between Trumpʼs special envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

The plan calls for a two-tiered approach — a ceasefire first, followed by a comprehensive agreement. However, media sources say the likelihood of reaching an agreement within the next two days remains slim.

Recall that the 10-day deadline set by Donald Trump to suspend attacks on Iranian energy facilities expires on Monday evening, April 6. However, due to the lack of progress in concluding the agreement, the US president extended the deadline by 20 hours — until Tuesday evening.

Iranʼs key leverage in the negotiations remains control of the Strait of Hormuz and its highly enriched uranium reserves. According to Axiosʼ sources, Tehran is not ready to give them up in exchange for only a temporary ceasefire. The plan, developed with the participation of Pakistan, also includes a commitment by Iran not to develop nuclear weapons in exchange for easing sanctions and unlocking frozen assets.

The draft agreement was sent by mediators to Washington and Tehran on Sunday. A White House official confirmed receipt of the document but stressed that the US president had not approved it.

Trump later told reporters that the proposal for a 45-day ceasefire with Iran was "a significant step, but not enough".

"They have put forward a proposal, and it is an important proposal. It is a significant step. It is not enough, but it is a very significant step. They have taken — they are negotiating now, and they have taken a very significant step. We will see what happens next," the US president said.

A senior Iranian official also told Reuters that Iran would not open the strait as part of a temporary ceasefire and would not agree to deadlines or pressure to reach a deal. He said Washington was not ready for a permanent ceasefire — which is precisely what Tehran is demanding.

War in the Middle East and negotiations between the US and Iran

On the morning of February 28, the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran. These attacks killed Iranʼs Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and almost the entire military leadership of the country — about 40 key high-ranking officials.

Iran, in response to the US and Israeli attacks, began shelling Arab countries and Israel. The war also halted tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow sea corridor between Iran and Oman that connects the Persian Gulf to the Indian Ocean. About a fifth of the worldʼs oil exports, tens of millions of barrels a day, passed through it.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump claims that negotiations are currently underway with Iran, allegedly initiated by Tehran. During them, according to the US president, the parties reached an agreement on 15 points. One of them is Iranʼs refusal to give up nuclear weapons.

Against the background of the negotiations, the US suspended attacks on Iranian energy facilities until April 6, then Trump named another deadline — no later than 8:00 PM Eastern Time on Tuesday, April 7.

Other terms of the deal include that Tehran will limit its defense capabilities, end its support for regional proxy groups, and restore shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran will also hand over highly enriched uranium to the United States.

On March 30, Trump reported that Iran had agreed to most of the demands of his 15-point peace plan. To confirm its willingness to negotiate, Iran made a “gift” to the United States — 20 oil tankers that passed through the Strait of Hormuz.

On April 5, the Iranian military threatened the United States and Israel that “the gates of hell will open” if there were further attacks. This followed a similar statement by President Trump, urging Iran to accept a proposed peace deal.

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