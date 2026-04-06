News

A man stabbed a TRC employee in Kharkiv. He has already been detained

Author:
Veronika Dovhaniuk
Date:

On April 6, an unknown man attacked and injured an employee of the Territorial Recruit Center (TRC) with a knife in Kharkiv.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional TRC.

The incident occurred during a military conscription awareness event. As a result of the attack, one of the TRC servicemen was stabbed in the stomach. He is currently in the hospital.

After the attack, the man fled, but was later found and detained.

The Kharkiv TRC reminded that military personnel who notify those liable for military service perform their duties in wartime, and any attempts to obstruct notification or attacks are subject to administrative or criminal liability.

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