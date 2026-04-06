Russians hit a high-rise building in Kharkiv with a “Shahed”, hit Kherson and Nikopol. One person died, children were among the injured

The Russian army attacked Ukraine from the morning of April 6. Kharkiv, Kherson, and Dnipropetrovsk regions were under attack. Babel has collected the main information about the consequences of the strikes.

In Kharkiv, the Russians attacked the Kyivsky district three times — they hit a high-rise building with a "Shahed" and struck near a public transport stop, injuring a bus driver.

The third strike hit an educational institution. The Russian attack damaged cars and a house.

In the Osnovyansky district of Kharkiv, a 15-year-old child was injured in a hostile attack — she has an acute stress reaction.

Also in the morning, the Russians struck warehouses in the center of Kherson. Later, explosions were heard in the Korabelny district of the city. As a result of the shelling, one woman died, and three more were in the hospital. In Zolota Balka (Kherson region), a woman was injured as a result of a Russian strike.

Russian FPV drones hit Nikopol (Dnipropetrovsk region). Four women were injured in the strikes. The city was later attacked by artillery, injuring a 1.5-year-old child and two men.

On the night of April 6, the Russians launched 141 strike drones over Ukraine, about 80 of them “Shahed”. Ukrainian air defense shot down 114 targets.

As a result of the massive drone attack, hits and falling debris were recorded in 30 locations. The most difficult situation is in Odesa, where a drone hit a high-rise building. In the Chernihiv region, the enemy targeted energy facilities.

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