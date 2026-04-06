Russians launched over 140 drones over Ukraine overnight. Three people died in Odessa (UPD)

On the night of April 6, the Russians launched 141 strike drones over Ukraine, about 80 of them “Shahed”. Ukrainian air defenses shot down 114 targets.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

26 drones fell in 17 places, and debris fell in 13 more.

Odesa was the worst affected. In the Kyivsky district of the city, a drone hit a high-rise building. Three people died: a 30-year-old mother with her two-year-old daughter and a 53-year-old woman.

The number of injured has increased to 15 — 13 of them were hospitalized. Among them is a pregnant woman, a 7-month-old boy, a two-year-old girl and teenagers aged 17 and 18 (UPD at 08:55).

1 4





Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

In the Chernihiv region, the occupiers have attacked the energy infrastructure four times. Most districts of the region are without electricity, in particular, due to the last attack, more than 280 000 subscribers in Chernihiv and Koryukivsky districts were left without electricity.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.