The US and Israel eliminated the head of the IRGC intelligence Majid Khademi

During a series of attacks on Iran by the US and Israel on April 6, the head of intelligence for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Major General Seyed Majid Khademi, was killed.

This is reported by the Associated Press.

Khademi took over as head of the IRGC in June 2025, following the assassination of his predecessor, Mohammad Kazemi.

In total, more than 25 people died as a result of this strike. Tehran, in particular, was hit.

The US President Donald Trump has given Iran a deadline to open the Strait of Hormuz, through which oil is transported. It expires on the evening of April 6. According to Trump, if the strait is not opened, the US will strike power plants and other infrastructure and “return the country to the Stone Age”.

According to two sources in the AP, Egyptian, Pakistani and Turkish mediators sent a proposal to Tehran and Washington for a 45-day ceasefire and the opening of the Strait of Hormuz. Iran and the United States did not respond to the proposal.

War in the Middle East

On the morning of February 28, the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran. These attacks killed Iranʼs Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and almost the entire military leadership of the country — about 40 key high-ranking officials. A new ayatollah was elected on March 8, and he was Mojtaba Khamenei (the son of the deceased Ali Khamenei).

Iran, in response to the US and Israeli attacks, has begun shelling US bases in Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and the UAE and firing missiles at Israel. Some Iranian drones and missiles have hit infrastructure and residential areas in Arab countries.

The war halted tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. Markets reacted instantly: oil, gas, and precious metals rose in price, and on March 9, global oil prices exceeded $100 per barrel for the first time in almost four years.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump claims that negotiations are currently underway with Iran, allegedly initiated by Tehran. During them, according to the US president, the parties reached an agreement on 15 points. One of them is Iranʼs refusal to acquire nuclear weapons. Amid the negotiations, the US suspended attacks on Iranian energy facilities until April 6.

Other terms of the deal include that Tehran will limit its defense capabilities, end its support for regional proxy groups, and restore shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran will also hand over highly enriched uranium to the United States.

On March 30, Trump reported that Iran had agreed to most of the demands of his 15-point peace plan. To confirm its willingness to negotiate, Iran made a “gift” to the United States — 20 oil tankers that passed through the Strait of Hormuz.

On April 5, the Iranian military threatened the United States and Israel with “the gates of hell” if they attacked again. This followed a similar statement by President Donald Trump, urging Iran to accept a proposed peace deal.

Author: Veronika Dovhanyuk

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.