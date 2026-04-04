France plans to increase its stock of kamikaze drones by 400% by 2030

France is planning a radical boost to its defense capabilities. The country plans to increase its stock of kamikaze drones by 400% by 2030.

Politico writes about this.

The draft of a new military planning law, which the government will present soon, envisages a sharp increase in weapons production and procurement by 2030.

In particular, France plans to increase its stock of kamikaze drones by 400%. It also wants to increase the number of AASM Hammer guided aerial bombs by 240%, and Aster and Mica missiles by about 30%. It plans to spend €8.5 billion on the development of this area by 2030.

The impetus came from the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East. They showed that in conditions of intense fighting, ammunition is used up very quickly, and the stocks that existed before are not enough.

France has already used some of its air defense missiles to repel Iranian drone attacks in the Persian Gulf, so it now wants to replenish its arsenal.

Overall, the countryʼs defense spending will increase every year. The plan states that it will reach €63.3 billion in 2027, €68.3 billion in 2028, €72.8 billion in 2029, and €76.3 billion in 2030.

French President Emmanuel Macron reported in early March that the country would expand its nuclear arsenal. Franceʼs next nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine will be named Invincible and will enter service in 2036.

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