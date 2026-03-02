Macron: France will increase the number of nuclear warheads and will no longer disclose data on its nuclear arsenal

French President Emmanuel Macron reported the expansion of the countryʼs nuclear arsenal.

His words from a speech on the island of Ile-Long are reported by Le Figaro and BFM.

"I have ordered an increase in the number of nuclear warheads in our arsenal. To put an end to all speculation, we will no longer disclose data on our nuclear arsenal," Macron said.

He added that he made the decision to "ensure that our deterrents retain and continue to retain their destructive power in a rapidly evolving and dangerous environment".

"To be free, you need to be feared. And to be feared, you need to be strong. We must increase the number of weapons. This increase in our arsenal is proof of that," Macron said.

He added that Franceʼs next nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine will be called Invincible and will enter service in 2036.

Separately, the French president stressed the importance of modernizing strategic forces. According to him, updating and strengthening nuclear potential are necessary steps in the face of modern security challenges.

Macron announced that France, Germany and the United Kingdom will work together to create long-range missiles.

In February, Bloomberg, citing sources, reported that European countries are discussing creating their own nuclear defense system for the first time since the end of the Cold War, as the United States is no longer a reliable military partner. Among European countries, only the United Kingdom and France have nuclear weapons. France currently has about 300 nuclear warheads.

