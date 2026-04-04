Ukrainian military man, for the first time in the world, remotely shot down two “Shaheds” from a distance of 500 km

A military Roman (with the call sign "Hulk") from the BULAVA unit, shot down two Russian "Shahed" drones, even though he was 500 kilometers away. This is a world record.

This was reported by the Wild Hornets company, which manufactures interceptors.

According to them, the attack used Hornet Vision Ctrl technology. It allows the interceptor drone to be controlled at a very long distance via a remote control system.

The company says that this is the first such case in the world: the operator was hundreds of kilometers away, but was able to destroy two “Shaheds” at once.

The developers also add that the technology has only recently begun to be tested in combat conditions. It should expand the crewsʼ operating range to approximately 100 kilometers instead of 20, as was the case before.

Ukrainian drones killed and seriously wounded 33 988 Russians in March, and another 1 363 Russian soldiers were killed by artillery and other weapons. This is the highest figure for the entire war.

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