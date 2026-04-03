The Russians have launched 37 missiles and over 540 drones into Ukraine since last night. There are deaths and injuries

From the evening of April 2 until this morning, Russian forces launched 37 missiles and 542 drones into Ukraine.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian air defense neutralized 541 Russian targets — 26 missiles and 515 drones of various types, namely:

24 of 25 X-101 cruise missiles;

both “Iskander-K” cruise missiles;

515 out of 542 drones of various types.

One cruise missile, ten ballistic missiles and 27 strike UAVs were hit in 20 places, and drone debris fell in 22 places. People were killed and injured in the regions from Russian shelling. Babel has collected everything known about the consequences in the regions as of 2:00 PM.

Kyiv region

The Bucha, Fastiv, and Obukhiv areas were hit. One person was killed, eight others were injured, including a child. 20 animals died when a veterinary clinic was hit.

Private homes, high-rise buildings, cars, administrative buildings, and other objects were damaged in the region.

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Zhytomyr region

The Russians struck homes and civilian infrastructure in the region, killing one person and wounding five others.

In the north of Zhytomyr region, 18 buildings were destroyed, including nine residential buildings. More than 100 residential buildings, more than 55 utility buildings, and two shops were also damaged.

Kharkiv

The Russian army continues to bomb the city for the second day in a row. In the afternoon, Russian drones hit the Shevchenkivsky district, causing seven casualties and setting cars on fire.

Sumy region

Six people were already injured in an attack on the center of Sumy this morning. The Russians also attacked the region in the afternoon, killing two men and wounding another.

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Kherson

The number of people injured in the attack on a minibus in Kherson this morning has increased to nine. A woman was also killed and at least five more people were injured in the shelling during the day.

Poltava region

One person was injured in a drone attack. Houses, a garage, and a farm were damaged in the Myrhorod and Poltava districts.

Emergency power outages were introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions amid the massive attack.

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