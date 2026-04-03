The Russians bombed Kharkiv all night, and in the morning they hit a minibus in Kherson and a shopping mall in Sumy

On the night and morning of April 3, Russian troops attacked Ukraine again. One person was killed and an infant was among the injured as a result of the attacks in the regions.

Kharkiv

The city has been under massive attacks for over a day. Russian troops continue to strike with drones, previously of the “Geran” type, and missiles, the regional prosecutorʼs office reports.

The cityʼs Osnovyansky, Kyivsky, and Shevchenkivsky districts were hit. Residential buildings, an office building, and a park area were damaged.

Five people were injured, including a one-month-old baby. The victims have an acute stress reaction.

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Dnipropetrovsk region

The Russian army struck the Dnipropetrovsk region with missiles, drones, and artillery nearly 30 times during the night. Infrastructure and five-story buildings in Pavlohrad, Verkhivtsevo, and Nikopol districts were damaged, the Regional Military Administration reported.

Олександр Ганжа / Дніпропетровська ОДА (ОВА)

Sumy region

In the morning, the Russians hit Shostka in the Sumy region with four guided aerial bombs. According to the Regional Military Administration, a 59-year-old woman was killed and three of her relatives were injured. Private residential buildings and a high-rise building were damaged.

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Later, the Russians also attacked the regional center — one of the drones hit a shopping mall in the center of Sumy. Two people were previously injured. They were hospitalized.

Kherson

Also this morning, Russian troops attacked a minibus in the Dnipro district of Kherson with a drone. Seven people were injured — four women and three men. All the victims suffered explosive and closed head injuries, and multiple shrapnel wounds to the arms, legs, and torso.

The 51-year-old driver is in serious condition, the rest of the victims are in moderate condition.

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