Zelensky: Ukraine has submitted a request for an Easter truce to the US

Ukraine has forwarded a request to the US for a ceasefire on the occasion of Easter, but it is unknown whether the Russians will receive it.
President Volodymyr Zelensky said this during a conversation with journalists.
"We all saw their response in the media: they seem not to be ready for this. I donʼt know how serious this response is. We have conveyed our request to the American side. I donʼt know whether they will have the opportunity to convey their message to the ʼRussiansʼ. Weʼll see. Our proposal for a ceasefire on Easter remains," he noted.
- Last year, Putin reported a so-called Easter ceasefire from 6:00 PM on April 19 to 12:00 AM on April 21. According to him, during this time the Russian army would cease all hostilities. However, the Russian Federation then broke its promise and launched the “Shaheds” into Ukraine.
- This was not the first ceasefire declared by Russia. However, the country has not fully adhered to any of them.
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