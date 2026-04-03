Zelensky: Ukraine has submitted a request for an Easter truce to the US

Ukraine has forwarded a request to the US for a ceasefire on the occasion of Easter, but it is unknown whether the Russians will receive it.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said this during a conversation with journalists.

"We all saw their response in the media: they seem not to be ready for this. I donʼt know how serious this response is. We have conveyed our request to the American side. I donʼt know whether they will have the opportunity to convey their message to the ʼRussiansʼ. Weʼll see. Our proposal for a ceasefire on Easter remains," he noted.

Last year, Putin reported a so-called Easter ceasefire from 6:00 PM on April 19 to 12:00 AM on April 21. According to him, during this time the Russian army would cease all hostilities. However, the Russian Federation then broke its promise and launched the “Shaheds” into Ukraine.

This was not the first ceasefire declared by Russia. However, the country has not fully adhered to any of them.

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