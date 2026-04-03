Trump reported the destruction of the largest bridge in Iran and called for a deal “before itʼs too late”

The US President Donald Trump reported the destruction of the "largest bridge" in Iran near the capital Tehran and again called on the country to make a deal.

He wrote about this on his social network Truth Social.

The B1 strategic highway bridge in northern Iran, connecting the city of Karaj with Tehran, was destroyed, Trump posted a video of the facility and said it would “never work again”.

"Thereʼs still a lot to come! Time for Iran to make a deal before itʼs too late, while thereʼs still something left of what could still be a great country!" Trump wrote.

Iranʼs Fars news agency, which is close to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), said the bridge was hit several times on April 2. It said there were casualties in the strikes. Iran also threatened to retaliate with attacks on Israeli transport infrastructure.

Later, Trump wrote on his social network: "Our armed forces, the most powerful and strongest (no exaggeration!) in the world, have not even begun to destroy what is left of Iran. Next up are the bridges, and then the power plants! The leadership of the new regime knows what needs to be done, and it needs to be done FAST!"

The attack on the Iranian bridge came after Trump promised Iran an "extremely strong strike" in the next 2-3 weeks, saying he would "take them back to the Stone Age".

War in the Middle East

On the morning of February 28, the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran. These attacks killed Iranʼs Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and almost the entire military leadership of the country — about 40 key high-ranking officials. A new ayatollah was elected on March 8, and he was Mojtaba Khamenei (the son of the deceased Ali Khamenei).

Iran, in response to the US and Israeli attacks, has begun shelling US bases in Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and the UAE and firing missiles at Israel. Some Iranian drones and missiles have hit infrastructure and residential areas in Arab countries.

The war has halted tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. Markets reacted instantly: oil, gas, and precious metals rose in price, and on March 9, world oil prices exceeded $100 per barrel for the first time in almost four years. Meanwhile, Donald Trump says that negotiations are currently underway with Iran, allegedly initiated by Tehran itself.

During them, according to the US president, the parties reached an agreement on 15 points. One of them is Iranʼs refusal to give up nuclear weapons. Amid the negotiations, the US suspended attacks on Iranian energy facilities until April 6.

Other clauses of the deal stipulate that Tehran will limit its defense capabilities, end support for regional proxy groups and restore shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. The plan also requires Iran to hand over highly enriched uranium to the United States.

On March 30, Trump reported that Iran had agreed to most of the demands of his 15-point peace plan. To confirm its willingness to negotiate, Iran made a “gift” to the United States — 20 oil tankers that passed through the Strait of Hormuz.

Pakistan acted as a mediator in the negotiations between Iran and the United States, and the countryʼs Foreign Ministry stated that it was ready to hold a meeting of representatives of these countries in the coming days in its capital, Islamabad.

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