Seven more Ukrainian children abducted by Russia will return home. Melania Trump helped make this happen

The US First Lady Melania Trump has for the fourth time helped return home Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.

This was reported by the White House on April 2.

Six Ukrainian children currently in the Russian Federation will soon return to Ukraine. Another child will be home later in April.

"Reuniting children with their loved ones in this region of the world remains one of the most important global issues of our time. I encourage both sides to remain committed to continued cooperation, putting the safety and well-being of children above this terrible war," said US First Lady Melania Trump.

The White House added that Melania Trump and her representative continue to work with Russia and Ukraine to find the abducted children and facilitate their reunification with their families.

In October 2025, Melania Trump said she had an "open channel of communication" with Putin after he responded to her letter about Ukrainian children written in August.

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