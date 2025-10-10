Melania Trump said that Putin responded to her letter about Ukrainian children

The US First Lady Melania Trump assured that she has an "open channel of communication" with Vladimir Putin after he responded to her letter about Ukrainian children.

She said this in her address on October 10, the Associated Press writes.

According to Trump, Putin gave her a written response in which he "signaled his willingness to communicate with her directly and provided details regarding Ukrainian children living in Russia".

The US first lady emphasized that she has since had an “open channel of communication” with Putin regarding “the well-being of these children”. She added that her representative is working with the Russian dictator’s team “to ensure the safe reunification of the children with their families”.

According to the wife of the US President, Russia has demonstrated its willingness to "disclose objective and detailed information reflecting the current situation".

In addition, Melania Trump claims that eight children have been reunited with their families in the past 24 hours.

The deportation of Ukrainian children is one of Russiaʼs war crimes, for which the International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for Putin and the Russian Childrenʼs Ombudsman Maria Lvova-Belova. Currently, it is known that at least 19 546 Ukrainian children have been forcibly deported to Russia, and less than 400 of them have been returned.

The US first lady wrote a personal letter to Putin, mentioning the abducted Ukrainian children. Trump personally delivered the letter to the Kremlin leader during their talks in Alaska on August 16. Melania Trump began the letter by saying that every child, regardless of their place of birth or social status, has the same dreams — for love, opportunity and protection from danger. She wrote that Putin can “return joyful laughter to children”.

