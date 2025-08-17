Fox News revealed what Melania Trump wrote in a personal letter to Putin

Fox News has revealed the contents of a letter from Melania Trump to Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, which the US president gave to him during a meeting in Alaska. The media has obtained a copy of it.

The US First Lady begins her letter by addressing Putin and saying that every child, regardless of their place of birth or social status, has the same dreams — for love, opportunity, and protection from danger.

The First Lady writes that the descendants of each generation begin their lives with purity — “an innocence that transcends geography, government, or ideology”. Melania is sure Putin agrees with this “simple but profound thought”.

And the first lady goes on to note that in today’s world, some children are forced to carry “a quiet laughter, unclouded by the darkness around them — a silent resistance to the forces that could take away their future”. She says in the letter that Putin alone can bring back their melodious laughter.

“By protecting the innocence of these children, you will do much more than just serve Russia — you will serve all of humanity. Such a bold idea overcomes all human divisions, and it is you, Mr. Putin, who can realize this vision with one signature today. The time has come,” concludes the letter from the US first lady to the Kremlin leader.

According to Fox News, the Kremlin leader read it immediately in the presence of the American and Russian delegations — the media does not write about his reaction to what he read.

Ukraine has information about at least 19 546 Ukrainian children deported to Russia.

The deportation of Ukrainian children is one of Russiaʼs war crimes, for which the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for Putin and the Russian Childrenʼs Ombudsman Maria Lvova-Belova.

Putinʼs "Peace Plan"

Reuters previously reported that during a joint online meeting, Trump conveyed to Zelensky Putinʼs proposal to freeze most of the front line in exchange for the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the unoccupied part of the Donetsk region. Zelensky rejected the idea, sources said.

Bloomberg also wrote about Putinʼs same proposal. And The New York Times claimed that Putin also demanded official status for the Russian language in Ukraine and security for the UOC MP.

According to the NYT, Putin offered a written promise not to attack Ukraine or any European country again as a security guarantee. The Axios source adds that Putin mentioned China in the conversation as one of the possible security guarantors for Ukraine.

Putin and Trump held talks in a “three-on-three” format on August 15. The meeting lasted about three hours, after which the US president and the Kremlin leader made brief statements, but did not answer journalists’ questions.

The leaders did not make any significant statements about the ceasefire in Ukraine and related issues, but both spoke positively about the talks. There were also no agreements on a trilateral summit with Zelensky’s participation.

The next day, August 16, it became known that Trump had invited Volodymyr Zelensky to meet on August 18 in Washington.

Axios writes that in a conversation with European leaders following the summit in Alaska, Trump said that he wants to organize a trilateral meeting with the participation of Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as early as Friday, August 22.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.