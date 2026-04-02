Ministry of Digital: Kyiv will be the next city to test 5G communications

The next Ukrainian city to launch 5G will be Kyiv. The outdated 3G is planned to be turned off by 2031.

This was reported by Stanislav Prybytko, the Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation for the Development of Digital Infrastructure, in an interview with RBC-Ukraine.

According to him, the technical stage is currently underway — mobile operators are ordering equipment and finalizing locations for base stations so that coverage in the capital is of the highest quality.

Since January 2026, the 5G pilot began operating in Lviv, Borodyanka, and since February 14 in Kharkiv. More than half a million Ukrainians have already tested the new fast mobile communication technology.

At the same time, 3G communication in Ukraine is planned to be completely turned off by January 1, 2031 — this is the deadline agreed upon by the Ministry of Digital Affairs with mobile operators, says Prybytko.

An official from the Ministry of Digital Affairs noted that people instantly start using 5G coverage as soon as it appears. Traffic has increased many times. High mobile speed allows Ukrainians to watch videos in the highest quality, instantly download large files, and work with cloud services from their phones.

“But the most important achievement of the pilot is stability. Despite the sharp jump in network load, the quality of communication did not drop. This is the main value of 5G: the network can withstand a large number of active users simultaneously without losing speed,” explained the Deputy Head of the Ministry of Digital Affairs.

Author: Veronika Dovhanyuk

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