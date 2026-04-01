Supreme Court upholds life sentence for rocket gunner in Kramatorsk cafe

The Supreme Court has upheld the life sentence of a Russian agent who launched a Russian missile strike on the “Ria Pizza” pizzeria in downtown Kramatorsk on June 27, 2023. The attack killed 13 people.

The courtʼs decision was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office. Although the agentʼs name was not revealed, it was previously reported that he was Volodymyr Synelnyk, a former employee of the cityʼs gas transportation company.

The investigation established that he did not hide his pro-Russian views and was an agent even before the start of the full-scale war. From February 24, 2022, Synelnyk began collecting information about the movement of Ukrainian troops, and later received the task of checking whether the military was present in the institution, and recorded a video of the cafe visitors and cars for the curator from the “DPR”. That same evening, the occupiers carried out an attack.

That attack killed 13 people, including four children, writer Viktoria Amelina, 3rd Assault Brigade paramedic Artem Sukhovy, and American volunteer Ian “Frank” Tortorici. Another 64 people were injured, including three Colombians who were there with Amelina.

At trial, Synelnyk admitted that he had passed on the information, but denied that he had any intention of such consequences.

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