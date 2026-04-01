The family of the murdered Andriy Parubiy wants UAH 15 million in compensation for moral damage

The family of the murdered former Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, the MP from the "European Solidarity" party Andriy Parubiy, filed a lawsuit seeking compensation of UAH 15 million in moral damages.

This is reported by Ukrinform.

The victims also ask the court not to pay the accused 50% of the one-time payment from the state for the death of their son in the military until the verdict is passed and to seize the funds. The suspectʼs ex-wife is entitled to the other 50% of the payments as the mother of the deceased.

The defendant himself said in court that he did not need the payment.

The murder of Andriy Parubiy

Former Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada and an MP from the "European Solidarity" Andriy Parubiy was killed in Lviv on August 30, 2025. The shooting occurred in the Frankivsky district of the city. Parubiy died on the spot from his injuries. At midnight on September 1, 36 hours after the murder, law enforcement officers reported that they had detained a suspect in the murder in the Khmelnytskyi region. He turned out to be 52-year-old Lviv resident Mykhailo Stselnikov.

On September 2, the court sent Stselnikov to two months of arrest without bail, and on October 24, it extended his arrest for another two months. Mykhailo himself confessed to the murder in a conversation with journalists. Commenting on the motives for the murder, Stselnikov stated that it was “his personal revenge on the Ukrainian authorities”.

There was information in the media that he committed this murder on the orders of the Russian special services, who in return promised the man to return the body of his son who died in the war. Stselnikov denied this information.

On April 1, the court extended his arrest for another 60 days.

Author: Veronika Dovhanyuk

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