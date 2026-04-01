Suspect in the murder of Andriy Parubiy has been remanded in custody

The Frankivsky District Court of Lviv extended the arrest of Mykhailo Stselnikov, who is suspected of the murder of the MP from the "European Solidarity" party and former Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Andriy Parubiy, for 60 days.

This is reported by Suspilne.

During the previous hearing, the accused stated that $200 was stolen from him during the seizure of his property. He also said that a wall bar for sports was stolen from his cellmate Vyacheslav Zinchenko, who is accused of the murder of Iryna Farion.

The murder of Andriy Parubiy

Former Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada and an MP from the "European Solidarity" party Andriy Parubiy was killed in Lviv on August 30, 2025. The shooting occurred in the Frankivsky district of the city. Parubiy died on the spot from his injuries.

At midnight on September 1, 36 hours after the murder, law enforcement officials reported that they had detained a suspect in the murder in the Khmelnytskyi region. He turned out to be 52-year-old Lviv resident Mykhailo Stselnikov.

On September 2, the court sent Stselnikov to two months of arrest without bail, and on October 24, it extended his arrest for another two months. Mykhailo himself confessed to the murder in a conversation with journalists. Commenting on the motives for the murder, Stselnikov stated that it was “his personal revenge on the Ukrainian authorities”.

There was information in the media that he committed this murder on the orders of the Russian special services, who in return promised the man to return the body of his son who died in the war. Stselnikov denied this information.

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