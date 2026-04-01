WSJ: UAE ready to join military operation to force open Strait of Hormuz

The United Arab Emirates is ready to join a military operation with the United States to open the Strait of Hormuz by force.

This is reported by The Wall Street Journal, citing sources.

According to the publication, the Emirates could become the first Gulf state to directly engage in combat operations against Iran. The UAE is pushing for a UN Security Council resolution that would authorize such an operation.

Emirati diplomats are also calling on the United States, European and Asian countries to form a coalition to open the strait. The UAE believes that Iran, feeling an existential threat, could hold the world economy "hostage" by blocking this key route.

Among the options being discussed are demining the water area, escorting tankers, and even seizing strategic islands. In particular, we are talking about the Iranian island of Abu Musa, which is claimed by the Emirates.

The impetus for the change in position was the massive attacks by Iran on the territory of the UAE. Tehran launched about 2 500 missiles and drones on the country. The attacks affected Dubai, in particular, which hit tourism, air traffic and the real estate market.

At the same time, military analysts note that opening the strait may require not only control of the waterway, but also operations on Iranian land.

War in the Middle East

On the morning of February 28, the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran. These attacks killed Iranʼs Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and almost the entire military leadership of the country — about 40 key high-ranking officials. A new ayatollah was elected on March 8, and he was Mojtaba Khamenei (the son of the deceased Ali Khamenei).

Iran, in response to the US and Israeli attacks, has begun shelling US bases in Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and the UAE and firing missiles at Israel. Some Iranian drones and missiles have hit infrastructure and residential areas in Arab countries.

The war halted tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. Markets reacted instantly: oil, gas, and precious metals rose in price, and on March 9, global oil prices exceeded $100 per barrel for the first time in almost four years.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump claims that negotiations are currently underway with Iran, allegedly initiated by Tehran itself. During them, according to the US president, the parties reached an agreement on 15 points. One of them is Iranʼs refusal to give up nuclear weapons. Amid the negotiations, the US suspended attacks on Iranian energy facilities until April 6.

Other clauses of the deal stipulate that Tehran will limit its defense capabilities, end support for regional proxy groups and restore shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. The plan also requires Iran to hand over highly enriched uranium to the United States.

On March 30, Trump reported that Iran had agreed to most of the demands of his 15-point peace plan. As a confirmation of its readiness for the agreements, Iran handed over a “gift” to the United States — 20 oil tankers that passed through the Strait of Hormuz.

Pakistan acted as a mediator in the negotiations between Iran and the United States, and the countryʼs Foreign Ministry stated that it was ready to hold a meeting of representatives of these countries in the coming days in its capital, Islamabad.

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