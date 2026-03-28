In just the past few days, Russian satellites have been photographing military facilities in the US, the UK, and Middle Eastern countries, so lifting sanctions against Russia is wrong.

This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during an online conversation with journalists on March 28.

Citing Ukrainian intelligence data, Zelensky said that Russian satellites twice photographed the joint British-American base "Diego Garcia" in the Indian Ocean — in January and March, air bases in Saudi Arabia and Qatar, as well as a facility in the city of Haifa in Israel.

"There are no Ukrainian facilities on this list. My question is: what does this affect? Lifting sanctions on an aggressor who makes money every day, transfers information about American facilities and Middle Eastern facilities to [Iran]. So who is helping whom [by lifting sanctions]? We need to put pressure on the aggressor! Lifting sanctions is not pressure," the president noted.

He recalled that when the Russians photograph Ukrainian objects from satellites, the military understands that these objects need to be covered up, because the Russians are working on an operation to destroy them.

On March 15, President Zelensky confirmed that Russia was providing Iran with drones and intelligence on the deployment of US troops in the Middle East. According to him, Iran had already used the transferred Shahed drones to strike US military facilities. In addition, some parts of these drones are of Russian origin.

The Washington Post previously reported on Russiaʼs assistance to Iran. CNN sources reported that Russia is also sharing drone tactics with Iran to attack US and Gulf targets in the Middle East.

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