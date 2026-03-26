The US allocates $25 million for return of Ukrainian children deported by Russia

The US State Department is allocating $25 million for programs to return and rehabilitate Ukrainian children deported by Russia.

This is stated in a statement from the US State Department on March 26.

First Lady Olena Zelenska said that the funds were allocated as part of a new program of the US Department of Homeland Security, which will cover all stages of rescuing Ukrainian children, from finding their whereabouts to return and reintegration. According to Zelenska, this will be the first such comprehensive program.

The money will be directed towards two areas: tracking deported children and projects to support the government of Ukraine and trusted local partners in the rehabilitation of returnees.

"President Donald Trump has made it clear that the tragic bloodshed in Ukraine must end, and his administration remains fully committed to ensuring a lasting peace," the US State Department added.

Deportation of children from Ukraine

The deportation of Ukrainian children is one of Russiaʼs war crimes, for which the International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued an arrest warrant for Putin and the Russian childrenʼs ombudsman Maria Lvova-Belova. Ukraine also has evidence that Belarus is participating in the deportation of Ukrainian children.

On December 3, 2025, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution demanding the return of all illegally removed Ukrainian children.

Ukraine has officially confirmed that Russia has abducted about 20 000 Ukrainian children. The Russians themselves claim that they have taken away 744 000 children.

So far, 2 048 abducted children have been returned to Ukraine as part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative of the President of Ukraine.

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