The court sent Nazariy Husakov under night house arrest

The Pechersky District Court of Kyiv has placed Nazariy Husakov under night house arrest — from 10:00 PM to 6:00 AM. He is suspected of misappropriating donations for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

This is reported by a Hromadske correspondent from the courtroom.

Husakov returned from treatment in Italy, and was served with a notice of change of suspicion. The article remained the same (Part 5, Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), but the number of victims increased from 34 to 96 people, and the amount of damages also increased from 1.3 million hryvnias to 2 million.

The prosecutor requested 24-hour house arrest because Husakov could travel abroad due to his disability. However, the defense argued that he needed to be ventilated twice a day and walk in the fresh air.

Therefore, the court placed Husakov under nightly house arrest: during this time he will only be able to leave his apartment in Lviv to receive medical care, and he must surrender his international passport.

The case of Nazariy Husakov

Nazariy Husakov has been holding fundraisers on social media for a long time to purchase medicines. His fundraisers have been repeatedly shared by media people, including the Bihus.Info project and Ukrainska Pravda journalist Mykhailo Tkach.

On June 18, 2025, social media users asked for reports. When Husakov failed to do so, he was accused of misusing donations. Husakov said he agreed that separate accounts should have been opened for the fees and checks for expenses should have been collected, but he did not have the relevant experience.

After that, searches were conducted at Husakov and his family, and on July 24, Husakov was indicted in absentia on suspicion of fraud. Investigators emphasize that since June 2024, Husakov received SMA medication free of charge from the Lviv budget, and he could spend the collected funds on gambling, cryptocurrency investments, and personal needs.

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