Nazariy Husakov and his relatives are being searched — possible fraud at the meeting is being investigated

Police are conducting searches in a case of possible fraud during a fundraising campaign for Nazariy Husakov, a Lviv resident who has spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) and was collecting donations for treatment.

This was reported by the press service of the National Police.

Searches are being conducted in Lviv and Kyiv at Husakovʼs residences, as well as his close friends and acquaintances whose bank cards he used to receive charitable contributions.

A search is also being conducted at the person who helped him convert the money collected for donations into cryptocurrency.

The searches are being conducted as part of a case of possible fraud and money laundering.

The circle of possible victims of fraudulent actions is currently being established. Law enforcement officers urge citizens who transferred funds, as well as those who have information that may be useful for the investigation, to contact the Main Investigation Department.

For a long time, Husakov held meetings on social media to purchase medicines. His meetings were repeatedly shared by media people, including the Bihus.Info project and “Ukrainska Pravda” journalist Mykhailo Tkach.

On June 18, social media users asked for reports. When he failed to do so, he was accused of misusing donations. Husakov himself said that he agreed that separate accounts should have been opened for the fees and checks for expenses should have been collected, but he did not have the relevant experience.

Babel spoke with Olha Khudetskaya, a journalist who conducted a major investigation and was not afraid to suspect Husakov of fraud.

