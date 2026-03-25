Owners of destroyed homes will be exempt from utility bills — parliament passes law

The Verkhovna Rada passed a law in its second reading that exempts some owners of damaged and destroyed property from paying utility bills. 308 MPs voted in favor.

This is known from the law card on the website of the Verkhovna Rada.

Utilities will not be paid by owners of housing that is damaged or destroyed to the extent that it is impossible to live in. If the housing is subject to repair, the owners will not pay utilities for the period while it is unfit for living.

The norm will be in effect throughout the entire period of martial law and for another year after its termination or cancellation.